NC congressional delegation applauds Maduro capture

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published January 5, 2026 at 2:10 PM EST
U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-5th) speaks during the legislative breakfast in downtown Winston-Salem Friday. PAUL GARBER/WFDD
WFDD File Photo
In this file photo, U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx speaks in downtown Winston-Salem.

Congressional lawmakers representing the Piedmont are praising the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, calling it a show of American strength.

All four U.S. Representatives for the Piedmont region are members of the GOP, and each issued social media statements praising the operation over the weekend.

Fifth District Congresswoman Virginia Foxx shared a one-word response: “Freedom.”

Representatives Pat Harrigan, Richard Hudson, and Addison McDowell described Maduro as a narco-terrorist and drug trafficker. McDowell credited President Trump for what he called decisive action.

North Carolina’s two Republican senators, Thom Tillis and Ted Budd, echoed their sentiments. Budd also said the capture fell within the president’s Article II authority.

The action has drawn criticism from some of their constituents. Over the weekend, demonstrators held a protest in Greensboro, condemning the capture as unlawful and questioning U.S. motivations.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle
