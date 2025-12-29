Bringing The World Home To You

For those who help the poor, 2025 goes down as a year of chaos

By Jennifer Ludden
Published December 29, 2025 at 4:44 AM EST

It's been a tough year for local groups that help those in poverty. They've had to scramble and scale back amid federal cuts and funding chaos.

Jennifer Ludden
Jennifer Ludden helps edit energy and environment stories for NPR's National Desk, working with NPR staffers and a team of public radio reporters across the country. They track the shift to clean energy, state and federal policy moves, and how people and communities are coping with the mounting impacts of climate change.
