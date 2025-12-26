Holiday spending expected to be up despite low consumer confidence

Alina Selyukh is a business correspondent at NPR, where she follows the path of the retail and tech industries, tracking how America's biggest companies are influencing the way we spend our time, money, and energy.
Amanda Seyfried is up for a Golden Globe for her performance in The Testament of Ann Lee, a movie musical about the leader of the Shakers, the 18th-century religious movement that preached celibacy, gender and racial equality, and pacifism.
Over the past year, the Trump administration and Congressional Republicans have waged a sweeping campaign against America's renewable energy industry. At least for now, though, clean energy is still booming in the United States.