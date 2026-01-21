Former Summerfield employees sue town officials for defamation, conspiracy

Two former Summerfield officials have filed a lawsuit against current and past town leaders, alleging defamation and civil conspiracy.

The lawsuit was filed by former Town Manager Scott Whitaker and former Finance Officer Dee Hall. It’s the latest in an ongoing back-and-forth with the town that includes allegations that the two misappropriated funds and mishandled records.

In their lawsuit, Whitaker and Hall accuse Town Manager Twig Rollins, former finance officer Dana Luther, and former state auditor Beth Wood of publishing false statements in a meeting last year.

The filing alleges that Town Council Member Heath Clay also alerted members of the media to cover the gathering.

At that meeting, Wood presented a report alleging financial mismanagement and indicating that months’ worth of municipal data from Whitaker’s tenure was missing. The report led to the town filing its own lawsuit against Whitaker and Hall in 2025.

Rollins, who serves as Summerfield’s public information officer, says town officials do not comment on pending litigation.