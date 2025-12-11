'Terrible, terrible accident': No charges will be filed in North Forsyth High School stabbing

Local law enforcement officials say no charges will be filed after a fatal stabbing at North Forsyth High School this week.

One student died and another was injured after an altercation in the school bathroom Tuesday morning.

At a press conference on Thursday, officials explained that after interviewing dozens of witnesses, reviewing school surveillance footage and cell phone videos, they determined the fight was "over a THC vape pen."

The 16-year-old student, who ended up dying, was the one who produced the knife. The 18-year-old, who sustained injuries but survived, had been trying to wrestle the weapon away.

District Attorney Jim O'Neill said at one point during the altercation, both of their hands were on the knife, and when it came up, it punctured the 16-year-old through the heart. The 18-year-old tried to render aid and keep pressure on the wound. First responders also attempted life-saving efforts, but the student succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

"The 18-year-old was interviewed by law enforcement while he was recovering from his own injuries, and I can tell you, he cried and cried when he learned that his friend was dead," O'Neill said. "This was not an intentional act on behalf of the 18-year-old. It was not. There's not a shred of evidence to suggest that this was anything more than an accident."

O'Neill added that the surviving student has been subjected to threats against himself and his family, which law enforcement will not tolerate.

"You take that step and threaten this young man or his family, you need to be prepared for the consequences, and they will be harsh," he said. "No revenge and no retaliation."

Law enforcement officials also addressed the video of the incident that's been circulating on social media, showing multiple students recording the altercation and standing by. Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said the community needs to do better, and adults need to set the example.

"We've got to talk to our kids and tell them, 'This ain't World Star.' When 11, 12 people go to the bathroom and watch and wait and video someone's death, it may not be a criminal offense, but to me, it's a moral offense," Kimbrough said. "And we as a community, we're better than this."

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Don Phipps couldn't say whether the students in the video would be disciplined in some way at school due to student privacy laws. He did say the district would be ramping up school safety efforts, including more frequent use of metal detectors, which were not deployed the day of the incident.

But Phipps said in order to have OpenGate walk-through weapons detection systems at the front entrance of every school, every day, the district would need to invest about $2 million — which it doesn't currently have.

"I think when a situation like this happens, it shines a light on a critical time and a critical need," Phipps said. "And that would certainly be something that we would love to be able to have, is the influx of those funds, to be able to purchase those types of pieces of equipment."

Still, he said metal detectors are just one layer of security, and that schools can't tackle violence alone.

"There has to be outreach that happens throughout the community, and I would call on our churches and civic groups and other organizations that are working with our youth to break this cycle of violence," Phipps said.

Crisis teams will be available to support students as they return to campus tomorrow.