Archie the dog starts his day belting along with the 'Morning Edition' theme music

By Hosts
Published December 10, 2025 at 4:49 AM EST

Archie, a beloved canine and loyal listener, sings along with the "Morning Edition" theme music every morning at the top of the hour.

Hosts
