Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Making a Year-End Gift? Click Here for Deadlines

Alamance County moves to buy iconic downtown Graham building

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published December 2, 2025 at 7:10 PM EST
The Bank of America building on Main Street in Graham
© 2025 Google
The Bank of America building on Main Street in Graham

Alamance County is taking steps to purchase an iconic building in downtown Graham.

County commissioners voted Monday to advance plans to buy the Bank of America Building and convert it into offices for the Alamance County Visitors Bureau, which is currently based in Burlington.

Assistant County Manager Brian Baker told the board the move will help draw visitors from the nearby interstate while protecting a key piece of downtown architecture.

“As you look around town, you’ll see some of our nicer buildings have been turned into things that aren’t big selling points for the community," he said. "So it preserves that building, attracts people to it, and helps sell our community.”

Commissioners approved the deal 3 to 2, pending building inspections.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle
More Stories