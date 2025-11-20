Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Already a Sustainer? Click here to increase now →

Venezuelans share their concerns amid U.S. military buildup near the country

By Carrie Kahn
Published November 20, 2025 at 4:51 AM EST

As Venezuela braces for potential U.S. military intervention, residents at the Colombia border tell NPR about their fears and hopes.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
Morning Edition
Carrie Kahn
Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico. She covers Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.
See stories by Carrie Kahn
More Stories