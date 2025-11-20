Bringing The World Home To You

Plan to redevelop Boone Golf Course raises concerns

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Paul Garber
Published November 20, 2025 at 4:04 PM EST
A schematic diagram of a plan to develop Boone's public golf course by adding housing
Courtesy Town of Boone
A proposal for Boone's public golf course would cut the number of holes in half and add housing areas.

A developer is eyeing Boone’s public golf course for future construction.

The golf course is one of the area’s last large open spaces. And while the course is public, it sits on privately owned land.

The proposal would turn the site into a resort development and reduce the course from 18 to nine holes.

Dalton George, the Mayor-elect of Boone, says he’s received more feedback from constituents on the golf course issue than any other in his four years on the town council.

“A lot of the concern really is because folks don't want to lose access to one of the last public courses in Watauga County," he says. "I think that’s the heart of it. Most golf courses around us are private.”

George says there are also environmental concerns about altering the land.

The developer has not yet submitted a formal application for the project.
Paul Garber
Paul Garber is a Winston-Salem native and an award-winning reporter who began his journalism career with an internship at The High Point Enterprise in 1993. He has previously worked at The Augusta (Ga.) Chronicle, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The News and Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal, where he was the newspaper's first full-time multimedia reporter. He won the statewide Media and the Law award in 2000 and has also been recognized for his business, investigative and multimedia reporting. Paul earned a BA from Wake Forest University and has a Master's of Liberal Arts degree from Johns Hopkins University and a Master's of Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He lives in Lewisville.
