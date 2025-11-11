Reports say federal officials could launch immigration operation in Charlotte

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reportedly shifting resources from Chicago to Charlotte for a new immigration enforcement operation expected to start this month.

CBP could begin operations in Charlotte in the coming weeks, according to reporting from both CBS News and CNN. CBP has been conducting operations in cities like Chicago and Los Angeles for several months already.

Carolina Migrant Network’s Becca O’Neill says the news didn’t come as a surprise, as immigration officials are targeting other large cities.

“In other cities, it's looked like increased presence of ICE officers, National Guard, and other military and law enforcement that are being brought to cities to terrorize communities,” O'Neill said.

It’s not yet clear what the operation would look like in Charlotte, or how it could impact local immigrant communities. CBP has not responded to WFAE’s request for comment.