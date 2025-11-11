Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Already a Sustainer? Click here to increase now →

Kris Davis Trio: Tiny Desk Concert

By Suraya Mohamed
Published November 11, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST

Pianist and composer Kris Davis makes music that is modal and rhythmic; it's avant-garde, but inviting. At the Tiny Desk, her trio turns her layered compositions into a mosaic of emotional expression.

The trio starts this riveting set with a short version of "Diatom Ribbons," a composition featuring prepared piano that Davis wrote for the free jazz pioneer Cecil Taylor. Without a break, they transition right into a bright and tireless "Where Does That Tunnel Go" from 2010's Good Citizen. Its opening theme moves into a boundless duo between bassist Robert Hurst and drummer Jonathan Blake. Each interprets the melodic line with an exploratory sensibility that is energetic and thought provoking.

After performing its latest single, "Lost in Geneva," the set ends in a whirlwind with the title track from 2024's Run the Gauntlet. The tune charges forward with a funky groove, opening up the improvisation to several virtuosic solos to create an expansive sound adventure. These extraordinary musicians amp up the volume before settling back down to the song's memorable motif.

SET LIST

  • "Diatom Ribbons"
  • "Where Does That Tunnel Go"
  • "Lost in Geneva"
  • "Run the Gauntlet"

MUSICIANS

  • Kris Davis: piano
  • Robert Hurst: bass
  • Jonathan Blake: drums

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Suraya Mohamed
  • Director/Editor: Maia Stern
  • Audio Technical Director: Neil Tevault
  • Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
  • Videographers: Maia Stern, Kara Frame
  • Audio Engineer: Jay Czys
  • Production Assistants: Dora Levite, Dhanika Pineda
  • Tiny Desk Team: Joshua Bryant, Josh Newell
  • Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
  • Executive Director: Sonali Mehta
  • Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR Music & ConcertsNPR Music
Suraya Mohamed
Suraya Mohamed is a three-time Peabody Award-winning producer, sound designer and editor. She currently serves as the project manager for Jazz Night In America and is a contributing producer on the Alt.Latino podcast. She also produces NPR's holiday specials package, including Tinsel Tales, Hanukkah Lights, Toast Of The Nation, Pink Martini's Joy To The World: A Holiday Spectacular and most recently Hamilton: A Story Of US. You'll also find her work on the Tiny Desk series as either a producer or engineer.
See stories by Suraya Mohamed
More Stories