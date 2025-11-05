Danish artist brings one of his famous troll sculptures to High Point

This weekend in High Point, renowned Danish artist Thomas Dambo will unveil his enormous new outdoor troll sculpture.

David Ford / WFDD Thomas Dambo in High Point, North Carolina on November 5, 2025.

Just west of downtown, there’s a small clearing in some vine-covered woods behind an abandoned sock factory. There sits a smiling, 18-foot-tall troll. Her name is Little Sally.

Dambo and his team of local volunteers made her out of hundreds of pieces of scrap wood and found wooden objects.

David Ford / WFDD Thomas Dambo is busy adding the finishing touches to his latest wood sculpture in High Point.

The artist has 172 sculptures around the world, and they’re viewed by roughly 4.5 million people each year. Dambo calls himself a recycling celebrity, and he sees his work changing a consumerist mindset.

"And that is the potential of our trash. It is to do that, you know?" he says. "And I think that’s why people love my art so much. It is because it’s not trying to sell people something. It’s made with people’s hands, it’s right there, and it has a pure, good intention behind it."

Beginning on Saturday at 2 p.m., the public can view Dambo’s giant troll sculpture near the corner of West Green Drive and West Grimes Avenue.

