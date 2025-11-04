WS/FCS presents plan to pay off vendor debt over two years

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools officials presented a plan to the State Board of Education Tuesday morning to repay the district’s vendor debt by 2027 at the latest.

Last week, the district entered into a contract that will erase its debt to a custodial services company. It also paid off what it owed the state through community donations.

Now, WS/FCS is focused on tackling its remaining debt to two vendors. The first is ESS, the company used for substitute services. The district owes it roughly $6 million.

Officials say they plan to clear that amount through monthly payments over the next two years, with the last payment in July of 2027. But Interim Superintendent Catty Moore says this timeline is the worst-case scenario.

“We know that there are some commitments for some additional funds from the community that should come in that will reduce the amount owed to ESS in particular," Moore said.

She says if those donations come through by the end of the year, they will also help clear the $1.6 million owed to the second vendor, Forsyth County.

In addition to paying off vendor debt, district officials said they would also begin repaying a $2 million loan from the school system's Child Nutrition Department. That's expected to be paid off in November of 2027.

After the presentation, State Board of Education Chair Eric Davis congratulated the district on the progress it's made so far and the show of community support it's received.

"It says a lot about how important public schools are in Forsyth County and in Winston-Salem, and we hope that you'll be able to build on this positive momentum," Davis said. "Not only accomplishing the goals that you set out in the presentation today, but moving past that to a strong, viable district for the students in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County."

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education will hold its next meeting on Nov. 10.