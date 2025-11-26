Bringing The World Home To You

High Point company expands into Asheboro with 300 new jobs

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Paul Garber
Published November 26, 2025 at 8:40 PM EST
Downtown High Point
Paul Garber
/
WFDD
Downtown High Point

A High Point HVAC infrastructure company is expanding into Asheboro.

Gov. Josh Stein’s office says the expansion will create 300 jobs in Randolph County.

Environmental Air Systems LLC, also known as EAS, plans to invest $20 million in a 300,000-square-foot plant in Asheboro.

The new jobs will have a potential annual payroll impact of over $16 million on the local economy.

The state’s Economic Investment Committee approved a Job Development Investment Grant on Tuesday that will help facilitate EAS’s expansion.

The agreement authorizes a potential reimbursement to the company of up to $3.2 million over 12 years.
