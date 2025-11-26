High Point company expands into Asheboro with 300 new jobs

A High Point HVAC infrastructure company is expanding into Asheboro.

Gov. Josh Stein’s office says the expansion will create 300 jobs in Randolph County.

Environmental Air Systems LLC, also known as EAS, plans to invest $20 million in a 300,000-square-foot plant in Asheboro.

The new jobs will have a potential annual payroll impact of over $16 million on the local economy.

The state’s Economic Investment Committee approved a Job Development Investment Grant on Tuesday that will help facilitate EAS’s expansion.

The agreement authorizes a potential reimbursement to the company of up to $3.2 million over 12 years.

