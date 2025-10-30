Mission Hospital says it has hired 200 workers in 65 days

Asheville’s Mission Hospital has met its 100-day hiring goal ahead of schedule. The hospital announced this week that it hired 200 staff members — including 120 registered nurses — in 65 days.

About 65% of those nurses come from within Western North Carolina, the hospital said.

“We’re proud to welcome these outstanding team members to Mission Hospital,” Jorie Matijevich, Mission Health’s Regional Vice President of Human Resources, said in a statement. “They’re joining an incredible team of professionals who show unwavering dedication to our patients and our communities every day.”

The hires are good news for Mission. But hospital owner HCA Healthcare has faced mounting complaints over patient safety amid alleged understaffing ever since it bought Mission in 2019.

For the third time since it was purchased by HCA, Mission is currently at risk of losing its Medicare and Medicaid funding after federal authorities declared conditions at the hospital put patients at risk of serious harm. The designation — known as “immediate jeopardy” — is the most serious sanction a hospital can face. Mission says it is working to address the problems and will submit a plan for correction.

Mission is also one of four hospitals vying for state approval to expand in Buncombe County. The state Department of Health and Human Services is expected to begin reviewing the applications next month.

While Mission has met its initial goal, the hiring campaign continues, the hospital said this week.

“The remarkable volume and caliber of applicants seeking employment affirms Mission Hospital’s position as a destination not just for high quality care, but for healthcare employment,” Mission Hospital said in a statement.