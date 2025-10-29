Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Already a Sustainer? Click here to increase now →

Time for an interstellar flyby! Meet 3i/ATLAS, a very old comet

By Gabriel J. Sánchez,
HostsJustine Kenin
Published October 29, 2025 at 4:17 PM EDT

Scientists are observing the skies as the comet 3i/ATLAS makes a close flyby of Earth.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Gabriel J. Sánchez
Gabriel J. Sánchez is a producer for NPR's All Things Considered. Sánchez identifies stories, books guests, and produces what you hear on air. Sánchez also directs All Things Considered on Saturdays and Sundays.
Hosts
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.
Stories From This Author