Asake: Tiny Desk Concert
Asake arrived at the office with a warm smile and a quiet confidence that instantly bloomed as he stepped behind the Desk. The Nigerian artist is known for his high-energy stage presence, but this concert shows just how effortlessly he can blend the sounds of Afrobeats, amapiano and Fuji in an intimate setting.
Grounded in his Yoruba roots, Asake's music unites people across cultures worldwide. This set pulls hits from his last three projects, laced together in a seamless medley and backed by a stellar band. By the end, Asake joins in on the fun: He plays a set of mini bongos as "Fuji Vibe" closes with a dance break that'll have you moving in your living room. His performance transforms the Tiny Desk into a celebration of rhythm and connection, reminding us that music is more than just sound, it's a feeling.
SET LIST
- "WHY LOVE"
- "Amapiano"
- "Awodi"
- "Remember"
- "Lonely at the Top"
- "Ototo"
- "MMS"
- "Organise"
- "Fuji Vibe"
MUSICIANS
- Asake: vocals, percussion
- Nana "Pokes" Ntorinkansa: bass, music director
- David "Melodee" Ohene-Akrasi: keys
- Brandon Watts: guitar
- Stephen "SJ" Asamoah-Duah: drums
- Dwight "King Sax" Washington: sax, percussion
- Ayomide "Ogeebobo" Bolajoko: violin, percussion
- Babatunde "Alabama Georgia" Alaba: congas, bongos, talking drum, percussion
- Anguesomo: background vocals
- Nahbula "Bula" Pefok: background vocals
- Thanaa Oreoluwa Ilupeju: background vocals
- Ringnyu "Ring" Moma: background vocals
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producer: Alanté Serene
- Director/Editor: Maia Stern
- Audio Technical Director: Neil Tevault
- Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
- Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Sofia Seidel
- Audio Engineer: Valentina Rodríguez Sánchez
- Production Assistants: Dora Levite, Dhanika Pineda
- Photographer: Maansi Srivastava
- Tiny Desk Team: Josh Newell, Ashley Pointer
- Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
- Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
- Executive Director: Sonali Mehta
- Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton
Copyright 2025 NPR