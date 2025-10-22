Food Lion parent company invests $860M in Burlington distribution center

A major grocery retail group is investing $860 million in Burlington.

Ahold Delhaize USA will establish an East Coast distribution center in Alamance County. The group is behind retailers including Food Lion, Giant Food and Stop & Shop.

According to a press release, the investment will result in 120 Guilford County jobs, with hopes of more than 500 jobs at the Burlington facility in Alamance. The annual impact on local payrolls is expected to be over $10.7 million initially.

The project is a result of a network of partners, including the general assembly and state commerce department, as well as regional community colleges, chambers of commerce and city governments.

Ahold Delhaize USA is the fourth-largest grocery retail group in the U.S.