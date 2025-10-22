Bringing The World Home To You

Food Lion parent company invests $860M in Burlington distribution center

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Eddie Garcia
Published October 22, 2025 at 5:19 PM EDT
A Food Lion grocery store sign
Steve Helber
/
AP
A Food Lion grocery store sign

A major grocery retail group is investing $860 million in Burlington.

Ahold Delhaize USA will establish an East Coast distribution center in Alamance County. The group is behind retailers including Food Lion, Giant Food and Stop & Shop. 

According to a press release, the investment will result in 120 Guilford County jobs, with hopes of more than 500 jobs at the Burlington facility in Alamance. The annual impact on local payrolls is expected to be over $10.7 million initially.

The project is a result of a network of partners, including the general assembly and state commerce department, as well as regional community colleges, chambers of commerce and city governments.

Ahold Delhaize USA is the fourth-largest grocery retail group in the U.S.
Eddie Garcia
Eddie Garcia is WFDD’s News Director. He is responsible for planning coverage, editing stories, and leading an award-winning news team as it serves the station’s 32-county listening area. He joined WFDD as an audio production intern in 2007 and went on to hold various roles, including producer, Triad Arts Weekend co-host, reporter, and managing editor. When he’s not working, Eddie enjoys spending time with his family, playing guitar, and watching films.
See stories by Eddie Garcia
