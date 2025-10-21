EPA to hold public hearing on Asheboro's wastewater plant

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will hold a public hearing on Wednesday to get input on discharges from Asheboro’s wastewater treatment plant.

At issue is the chemical known as 1,4-Dioxane, an industrial solvent. The EPA considers it likely carcinogenic to humans.

Asheboro had a permit that placed limits on how much 1,4-Dioxane it could dump. But in 2023, an administrative court judge found that the permit was void and unenforceable.

State officials are appealing that decision. The EPA hearing will focus on the proposed permit for discharges from the City of Asheboro Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Jean Zhuang, an attorney for the Southern Environmental Law Center, says the issue goes beyond Asheboro.

“A lot of people get their drinking water from the Haw River and further downstream, and so this is affecting people living in Sanford and Fayetteville and Wilmington, Brunswick County and Pender County,” she says.

The EPA hearing will be held at Randolph Community College, and people can also attend virtually.

