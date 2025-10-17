Bringing The World Home To You

Mental health records of Camp Lejeune toxic water victims will remain sealed

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 17, 2025 at 10:13 AM EDT
A welcome sign stands outside of the Holcomb Gate on Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 8, 2008. MCB Camp Lejeune has been noted as the Home of the Expeditionary Forces in Readiness; directly supporting the II Marine Expeditionary Force.
Photo courtesy of U.S. Marine Corps
A welcome sign stands outside of the Holcomb Gate on Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 8, 2008. MCB Camp Lejeune has been noted as the Home of the Expeditionary Forces in Readiness; directly supporting the II Marine Expeditionary Force.

A judge presiding over the Camp Lejeune water litigation has ordered that the mental health records of plaintiffs not be made public.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert B. Jones ruled that access to those records is restricted to the Plaintiff’s Leadership Group – lawyers representing the victims – and DoJ attorneys representing the government.

Read more: Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series

The water at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune near Jacksonville was contaminated with industrial solvents and benzene, and it’s considered one of the worst cases of water contamination in U.S. history. Nearly one million Marines, sailors, civilian employees, and military family members were potentially exposed, according to the CDC.

The drinking water at Camp Lejeune was found to be contaminated by industrial solvents and other chemicals from the 1950s through the 80s, and the CDC found more than a million people may have been exposed.
Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry
The drinking water at Camp Lejeune was found to be contaminated by industrial solvents and other chemicals from the 1950s through the 80s, and the CDC found more than a million people may have been exposed.

The Camp Lejeune Justice Act opened a two-year window for those that served at Camp Lejeune or MCAS New River for at least 30 days between August 1, 1953, and December 31, 1987 and who were diagnosed with specific illnesses to sue for compensation for their injuries.

Read More: DoJ lawyers' bid to halt Camp Lejeune Justice Act cases amid government shutdown denied by judge

More than 400,000 damage claims have been filed with the Navy and just under 4,000 lawsuits are pending in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina since a two-year window for litigation opened in 2022. That window closed last fall.

U.S. Veterans Administration

Attorneys handling the plaintiffs’ cases have said only about 100 settlements have been reached with victims.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
