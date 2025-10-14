Thousands of North Carolina voters urged to update registration before November election

Thousands of Triad and High Country residents still need to update their registration to ensure their votes count this fall.

In August, nearly 14,000 voters in Forsyth, Guilford and Watauga counties received a letter from the North Carolina State Board of Elections requesting they update their registration details to comply with recent court rulings.

So far, only a minority have complied — about 40% of Forsyth County voters and 28% in Guilford and Watauga. The rest — roughly 9,200 voters across the three counties — still need to provide either their driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number.

Those details can be updated online, by mail, or in person at county board of elections offices as part of the state’s Registration Repair Project. Officials say voters whose records are still incomplete on Election Day will be asked to cast provisional ballots.

Voters can check their status on the state board of elections’ website.