WS/FCS to hold public hearing on closing Cook elementary school

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education is holding a public hearing on Tuesday on the closure of Cook Literacy Model School.

District officials say enrollment at Cook has been declining over the last five years.

It has the capacity for about 500 students, and currently only has 186.

The facility is also 75 years old and in need of major improvements, including replacing the main HVAC system and elevator.

That’s why the district is recommending closing Cook next year, and reassigning students to neighboring elementary schools like Ashley, Brunson and Kimberley Park.

The district will continue to solicit feedback up until Oct. 28, when the board will take a vote on the closure and new residential boundaries.