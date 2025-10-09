State Rep. Cecil Brockman has a medical emergency after being jailed on sex charges

State Representative Cecil Brockman of High Point is facing four felony charges related to alleged indecent liberties with a child and statutory rape of a 15-year-old.

Brockman was being held at the High Point jail.

He was supposed to make a court appearance on Thursday afternoon. Just before the time of the hearing in Greensboro, Judge Gordon Miller told the courtroom there was a development in the case. A bailiff announced that Brockman had a medical emergency and was taken to a local hospital.

No information was given about Brockman’s condition or what led to his hospitalization. Drew Gibson, Brockman’s legislative assistant, said he didn’t know any more than what was stated in court.

Court records show the date of the alleged offense was Aug. 15. He is not authorized to be released, documents show.

Brockman represents House District 60, which includes most of High Point. He was first elected in 2014.

Some Democrats have criticized Brockman for siding with Republicans on some efforts. He faces a primary challenge from High Point City Council Member Amanda Cook for next year’s election.

