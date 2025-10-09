Greensboro passes resolution of concern over controversial natural gas pipeline project

The Greensboro City Council has approved a resolution calling on the federal government to address environmental concerns in a controversial natural gas pipeline project.

Transco’s Southeast Supply Enhancement Project would build 24 miles of pipeline through the Triad. The development looks to increase access to natural gas as energy demand grows. But environmental advocates have voiced opposition, saying it could cause negative impacts on communities’ water and air quality.

Council passed a resolution on Wednesday calling for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to address these concerns.

Community organizer Aidan Loretz said the passage was a testament to the power of the people.

“This resolution joins others of a similar nature in prioritizing communities and people over pipelines and profit,” Loretz said.

Greensboro is calling for a comprehensive environmental assessment that evaluates potential risks. Guilford and Forsyth counties have passed similar resolutions.

Three dozen state lawmakers have signed a letter asking the Department of Environmental Quality to deny permitting for the project.