'Stay the course': State Superintendent calls on community to support WS/FCS amid crisis

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published October 8, 2025 at 3:54 PM EDT
State Superintendent Mo Green speaks at Knollwood Baptist Church
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
Inside Knollwood Baptist Church Tuesday night, State Superintendent Mo Green spoke about his plan for North Carolina public schools, as well as the headwinds facing the state and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

State Superintendent Mo Green came to Winston-Salem Tuesday night to talk about his plan for North Carolina’s public schools.

To a large crowd at Knollwood Baptist Church, Mo Green outlined his eight pillars for achieving excellence. Those include revering educators, preparing students for their next phase of life and fully investing in public schools.

He said there were headwinds, though — like declining enrollment and insufficient funding.

And in Winston-Salem, where the district has a $37 million debt, those gusts are especially strong. But Green says he’s hopeful.

“It looks bleak, and yet this is the opportunity of a lifetime, because now Winston-Salem has the opportunity to lead for the entire state of North Carolina, to show how we embrace our public schools," Green said.

He acknowledged the difficult cuts that have already been made, and said the road ahead would not be easy.

"It will be challenging, I know, but stay the course," Green said. "Stay the course because it will be of benefit to young folk and generations to come."

Green encouraged the community to support the district rather than point fingers.

For his part, he said he’d keep working with legislators to find additional resources, and, if asked, talk to potential funders directly.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz
