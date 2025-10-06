Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Already a Sustainer? Click here to increase now →

Tuesday is municipal primary day across the Piedmont

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Paul Garber
Published October 6, 2025 at 8:49 PM EDT
A sign points to a voting precinct
Keri Brown
/
WFDD

On Tuesday, Piedmont voters will decide who they want on the November 4 ballot for various city and town elections during primary voting.

This year marks the first time in more than a decade that Greensboro has an open seat for mayor.

Current Mayor Nancy Vaughan, who has held the office since 2013, announced last year that she would not seek reelection.

Four candidates are on the primary ballot to replace her, including a city council member, a former mayor, a former judge and a political newcomer.

Several council positions are also on the ballot, including three at-large seats.

More than 6,500 Guilford County voters cast their ballots during the early voting period at four precincts across the county.

In Asheboro, the primary will whittle down a crowded field for the city council. Fourteen candidates are on the ballot. The field will be trimmed to eight for the Nov. 4 general election, Randolph elections officials say.

The open seat for mayor of Asheboro is among the key races. Four candidates have filed to replace longtime incumbent David Smith, who is not seeking re-election.

The field includes sitting Council Members Eddie Burks and Joey Trogdon, as well as Brett Thompson and Jen Bucardo.

More than 1,200 Randolph County voters cast their ballots during the early voting period that ended Saturday.
Paul Garber
Paul Garber is a Winston-Salem native and an award-winning reporter who began his journalism career with an internship at The High Point Enterprise in 1993. He has previously worked at The Augusta (Ga.) Chronicle, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The News and Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal, where he was the newspaper's first full-time multimedia reporter. He won the statewide Media and the Law award in 2000 and has also been recognized for his business, investigative and multimedia reporting. Paul earned a BA from Wake Forest University and has a Master's of Liberal Arts degree from Johns Hopkins University and a Master's of Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He lives in Lewisville.
See stories by Paul Garber
More Stories