State leaders frustrated with government shutdown, which could have greater impact on NC military communities

The State of North Carolina will be forced to implement furloughs for approximately 200 state employees as a result of the federal government shutdown.

Officials with the Office of State Human Resources said depending on the length of the shutdown, there may be additional furloughs for federally funded employees as funding sources are exhausted.

State Human Resources Director Staci Meyer said, “This situation is frustrating, and we are aware of the disruption it causes. We remain committed to transparency during this difficult time and we are offering resources to furloughed employees through a dedicated hub on our website.”

Governor Josh Stein said, “I am upset with this federal dysfunction, and my administration is committed to doing everything in our power to advocate for a swift resolution.”

Furloughed employees will be on leave without pay until the federal government resolves the shutdown. The State Health Plan is paid a month in advance, ensuring that affected employees will retain their health care coverage through October.

According to statistics from the state commerce department, eastern North Carolina could feel a greater impact from the looming federal government shutdown. Federal workers provide public services ranging from mail delivery and national park management to veterans’ healthcare and Social Security administration.

A North Carolina Department of Commerce analysis shows that near the end of 2024, there were about 82,600 federal employees in North Carolina, accounting for 2% of the state’s total employment. The report shows that areas with a military presence have more federal employment, and federal jobs make up 12-15% of total employment.

There are than 6,500 federal workers in Onslow County, home to Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, and nearly 6,000 in Craven County, surrounding Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.

There are more than 15,000 federal workers in Cumberland County, where the Fort Bragg Army Base is located.

Active duty military are not counted in federal employee statistics.