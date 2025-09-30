Ex-App State staffer accused of embezzling thousands from the university

A former Appalachian State University employee is facing felony charges after allegedly embezzling thousands of dollars from the school.

Court documents show 26-year-old Florancie Jacques is accused of taking nearly $3,500 over a two-and-a-half-year period, beginning in 2022. At the time, she was working in the university’s admissions office.

App State officials say the alleged misconduct was uncovered after a “diligent review of expense reports by her supervisor, which initiated an investigation, resulting in an indictment and arrest.”

Jacques is charged with four counts of felony embezzlement by a state employee. She was released on a $50,000 bond on Monday.

The university says Jacques’ employment ended in March and that the school is now strengthening oversight of travel expense submissions. A follow-up audit is planned for next year.