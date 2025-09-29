Greensboro Fire Department to honor lost colleagues during annual memorial service

This weekend, the Greensboro Fire Department will host a memorial service honoring colleagues who have passed away since last October.

The tradition, which goes back nearly 100 years, went dormant for decades until retired Battalion Chief Larry Cockman led the charge to reinstate it in 2019. The ceremony allows the department, the broader community and families of firefighters to gather and pay tribute.

Cockman recalls one fallen firefighter who died in a car accident alongside his wife, who barely survived the crash.

"She did not get to the regular service because she almost died herself," says Cockman. "And she came to one of the memorial services, and she hugged my neck and she said, ‘I'm so glad that y'all had this service, because I was able to come now and I have closure. This was special for me and my family.'"

The service takes place on Saturday afternoon at Green Hill Cemetery, home to the Firefighters Memorial Statue. Speakers include Greensboro Fire Chief J. Robinson and Mayor Nancy Vaughan.