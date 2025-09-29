Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Already a Sustainer? Click here to increase now →

Officials say debris from Helene could fuel wildfires for years

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published September 29, 2025 at 4:17 PM EDT
Firefighter works to extinguish forest fire flames
Allison Joyce
/
AP
Firefighter John Ward works to control the Black Cove Fire, March 26, 2025, in Saluda, N.C.

State officials are expecting a more active wildfire season this fall due to the remaining debris left by Helene. The news comes as the region marks the one-year anniversary of the storm.

Philip Jackson, with the N.C. Forest Service, says the agency didn’t begin to see the storm’s impact on wildfire activity until January, when downed trees dried out and became fuel. He says the storm both extended the fire season and drove up wildfire numbers — over 1,000 more this spring compared to last — and the effects are likely to linger.

“And the longer we go from Hurricane Helene, we'll continue to see those elevated fire risks in Western North Carolina," he says. "This isn't going to be a one or two-year ordeal. It's probably going to be, probably for the next decade.”

Jackson noted the agency has used Helene relief funding to support firefighting efforts.

He says residents can reduce risk by clearing leaves and pine needles from gutters, trimming back trees near homes and storing away any outdoor items that could catch embers.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle
More Stories