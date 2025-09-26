Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Already a Sustainer? Click here to increase now →

Forsyth commissioners fund anti-violence initiative after report shows results

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published September 26, 2025 at 3:53 PM EDT
The Forsyth County Government Building
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners voted to approve the measure on Thursday.

Forsyth County commissioners have officially signed off on funding for an ongoing gun violence prevention initiative.

The initiative, called Forsyth WINS, follows the Cure Violence model, which relies on “violence interrupters” to defuse conflicts in high-risk neighborhoods. It’s been active in Winston-Salem’s Cleveland Avenue area for more than two years.

A recent progress report found the neighborhood saw a statistically significant decline in violent crime compared to a similar community.

The program was initially funded by both the city of Winston-Salem and the county. But the city’s funding source recently ran out, leaving the county to pick up the tab — a shift commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt said she couldn’t support.

Commissioner Gray Wilson acknowledged her concerns but pointed to the progress report.

“It's quite compelling, I have to say, based on the extensive work they're doing," said Wilson. "There's some areas I would hope they would do more, but it looks like a very intelligent approach to this has been made.”

Board Chair Don Martin agreed, and commissioners ultimately voted to continue funding Forsyth WINS. Whisenhunt was the lone “no” vote.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle
More Stories