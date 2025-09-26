Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Already a Sustainer? Click here to increase now →

Longtime District Attorney Garry Frank won't seek reelection

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Paul Garber
Published September 26, 2025 at 3:41 PM EDT
A gavel rests on a desktop
Adobe Stock

Garry Frank, Davidson County’s district attorney for more than 25 years, will not seek reelection.

Frank was first elected in 1998. A Republican, he’s run unopposed in every general election since.

But he says he won’t be on the ballot next year.

Frank currently serves the 33rd prosecutorial district, which also includes Davie County. Previous district maps had him representing other area counties as well.

In a release, Frank says a variety of factors went into his decision, but he did not elaborate. He says the thought of no longer leading the staff in the district attorney’s office made the choice harder. Some of the employees have been with him throughout his tenure in office.

Frank is a Davidson County native and a graduate of Wake Forest University School of Law.

He intends to complete the remainder of his term, which runs through December 2026.
Paul Garber
Paul Garber is a Winston-Salem native and an award-winning reporter who began his journalism career with an internship at The High Point Enterprise in 1993. He has previously worked at The Augusta (Ga.) Chronicle, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The News and Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal, where he was the newspaper's first full-time multimedia reporter. He won the statewide Media and the Law award in 2000 and has also been recognized for his business, investigative and multimedia reporting. Paul earned a BA from Wake Forest University and has a Master's of Liberal Arts degree from Johns Hopkins University and a Master's of Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He lives in Lewisville.
See stories by Paul Garber
More Stories