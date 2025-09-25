Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Already a Sustainer? Click here to increase now →

Fresh Hope Workforce Development Initiative launches in Winston-Salem

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published September 25, 2025 at 8:46 AM EDT
A group of Winston-Salem civic leaders poses for a photo following the launch of the Fresh Hope Workforce Development Initiative.
David Ford
/
WFDD
Winston-Salem leaders at the launch event

The Fresh Hope Workforce Development Initiative launched in Winston-Salem on Wednesday.

The goal for the initiative from the New Hope Resource Center is to provide a pathway to opportunity for Northeast Winston and the city as a whole. 

At a press conference at the Vivian H. Burke Public Safety Center, more than a dozen city and county officials, as well as business and religious leaders, pledged their support for the public-private partnership spearheaded by Bishop John Parks and Councilmember Barbara Burke.

Burke said the educational and training program will provide a second chance opportunity by helping individuals gain the confidence, skills and support they need to take control of their futures.

"The impact of Fresh Hope goes far beyond employment," said Burke. "This program also focuses on restoring dignity, strengthening households, breaking cycles of poverty and disconnection and building stronger, more resilient neighborhoods."

The expected enrollment in October is 40 individuals, with a goal of 300 by October 2026.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford
More Stories