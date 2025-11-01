'Wait Wait' for November 1, 2025: With Not My Job guest Julia Fox
This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, guest judge and scorekeeper Rhymefest, Not My Job guest Julia Fox and panelists Alonzo Bodden, Josh Gondelman, and Adam Burke. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Rhymefest This Time
Extreme Halloween; An Extra Hour For Regret; Pet Peeves
Panel Questions
Goodnight, Siri
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories about an innovation in walking, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: Uncut Gems' Julia Fox answers our questions about movies that have been cut from their original edit
Actor, model and icon Julia Fox, known for her role in Uncut Gems, plays our game called "Recut Gems." Three questions about movies that were recut from their original versions.
Panel Questions
A New Role in the Office; Too Many DeBlasios;
Limericks
Rhymefest reads three news-related limericks: Putting Wine Snobs To Work; Decoration or Infestation; Primal Therapy
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else
Predictions
We're setting our clocks back this weekend, so our panelists to tell us what they're doing with the extra hour they get this week...
Copyright 2025 NPR