U.K., Canada and Australia recognize a Palestinian state, despite U.S. opposition

Updated September 21, 2025 at 2:09 PM EDT

Canada, the U.K., Australia and other countries on Sunday announced they will formally recognize Palestine as a state — a move that has long been opposed by the U.S. and Israel.

"We recognized the State of Israel more than 75 years ago as a homeland for the Jewish people. Today we join over 150 countries who recognize a Palestinian State also. A pledge to the Palestinian and Israeli people, that there can be a better future," U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a speech on Sunday.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Sunday recognizing Palestine as a state "empowers those who seek peaceful coexistence and the end of Hamas."

"This in no way legitimises terrorism, nor is it any reward for it. Furthermore, it in no way compromises Canada's steadfast support for the State of Israel, its people, and their security — security that can only ultimately be guaranteed through the achievement of a comprehensive two-state solution," Carney said in a statement.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Sunday that opening embassies and establishing diplomatic relations will be considered as the Palestinian Authority makes progress on its commitment to reform.

"Already, crucial work is underway across the international community to develop a credible peace plan that enables the reconstruction of Gaza, builds the capacity of the state of Palestine and guarantees the security of Israel," Albanese said in a statement.

The designation from U.S. allies follows Starmer's meeting with President Trump last week. After their meeting, Trump said he wanted the war in Gaza to end but disagreed with plans to recognize Palestine as a state.

"I have a disagreement with the prime minister on that score," Trump said during a press conference.

World leaders will meet for the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, with more countries, including France, expected to formally recognize Palestine as a state in the coming days. More than 140 of 193 UN member states already recognize Palestine as a state.

French President Emmanuel Macron said in July France would announce the designation at the assembly, posting on X that recognizing Israel and Palestine will contribute to "the security of all in the region."

Portugal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also announced on Friday that it would formally recognize Palestine as a state.

Abdel Kareem Hana / AP / AP Displaced Palestinians flee northern Gaza Strip, by foot and in vehicles, carrying their belongings along the coastal road, near Wadi Gaza, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025.

Israeli and Palestinian reactions

News that countries had formally recognized Palestine as a state was praised by Palestinian officials.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas stressed in multiple statements that it will help pave the way for a two-state solution, and allow Palestine to live "side by side with the State of Israel in security, peace and good neighborliness."

In the Israeli-occupied West Bank, reaction among Palestinians was mixed. Sara Mohammed, a 20-year-old computer engineering student, told NPR that she wants to see more concrete action.

"We want people to speak up to change something — not to just say it and move on," she said.

The muted mood in the area — where there are now more than 1,200 Israeli-manned checkpoints and gates, making travel very difficult — is a far cry from celebrations that broke out back in 2012 when the UN upgraded Palestine to observer state status.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced the countries' new designation, saying on Sunday in a message posted on X that "there will be no Palestinian state west of the Jordan."

"I have a clear message to those leaders who recognize a Palestinian state after the terrible massacre of October 7: You are giving a huge reward to terrorism," Netanyahu said. "The response to the latest attempt to impose a terrorist state on us in the heart of our country will be given after my return from the US. We will wait."

And as the countries announced the recognition, Israel launched an attack on Gaza City, killing more than 40 people, according to The Associated Press.

NPR's Carrie Kahn contributed to this report.

