NC governor issues another call for federal aid to help WNC recover from Helene

With the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Helene approaching, Gov. Josh Stein is asking Congress for an additional $13.5 billion in recovery aid for Western North Carolina.

Speaking in Flat Rock alongside N.C. Sen. Kevin Corbin and Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer, who co-chairs the Western North Carolina Recovery Committee, Stein said federal funds awarded so far cover only about 9% of the storm’s $60 billion in damage — well below the federal share typically provided after major disasters such as Hurricanes Katrina, Sandy and Maria.

Stein said the new funding request focuses on four areas:

Housing : $8 billion in federal block grants to help rebuild more than 74,000 damaged homes, most of which didn't have flood insurance.

: $8 billion in federal block grants to help rebuild more than 74,000 damaged homes, most of which didn't have flood insurance. Small businesses : $400 million in forgivable loans to support owners who have yet to regain pre-storm revenues.

: $400 million in forgivable loans to support owners who have yet to regain pre-storm revenues. Local governments : $2 billion in FEMA disaster loans to cover essential services.

: $2 billion in FEMA disaster loans to cover essential services. Roads and bridges: Nearly $2 billion to repair and reinforce damaged infrastructure, including I-40, which Stein said still relies on temporary fixes.

“The people of Western North Carolina are not asking for a handout,” Stein said. “They’re asking for a hand up to get back on their feet.”

The governor’s office said Stein’s full request totals $23 billion, combining the new $13.5 billion with about $6 billion in previously appropriated but still unallocated federal disaster aid.

North Carolina has already allocated about $2.2 billion in state disaster relief, the largest in its history, but Stein said federal help is essential.

Corbin, a Republican from Franklin, said the scale of Helene’s destruction far exceeds the state’s ability to respond on its own.

“We’re talking about $60 billion in damages. That’s almost double our entire state budget,” Corbin said. “The legislature has already appropriated more than $2 billion in relief, four times more than we’ve ever done for a storm. But we need our federal government to continue to partner with us.”

Corbin also urged North Carolina’s congressional delegation to back Stein’s request.

“This isn’t just a number. It’s people getting a roof over their head and being able to put food on the table,” he said.

Manheimer described Asheville’s long-term recovery challenges, including damaged riverfront businesses, unrepaired parks and slow federal reimbursements. She stressed that the city is open for business, but said “recovery costs money, more money than any city or county in Western North Carolina can manage.”

Stein said he will travel to Washington this week to press the case directly with federal officials. You can watch a video of the briefing here.

