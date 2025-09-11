What we know about the shooting death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk

Updated September 11, 2025 at 7:01 AM EDT

Authorities are still looking for the person who fatally shot right-wing activist and podcaster Charlie Kirk on a college campus on Wednesday.

Kirk, the 31-year-old CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, was shot while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on the first stop of his American Comeback Tour. President Trump announced his death and ordered all U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff in mourning.

Kirk, a close Trump ally, is credited with energizing young Republicans and helping them deliver his electoral victory in 2024. His death has drawn condolences — and condemnation of political violence — from both sides of the aisle.

It's also fueled speculation about who is responsible, particularly after federal authorities took two people into custody only to release them both. The Utah Department of Public Safety, which says the shooting is "believed to be a targeted attack," said late Wednesday that the investigation and search for the shooter are ongoing.

Here's what else we know.

He had only been speaking for a few minutes

The university confirmed Kirk was shot at 12:10 p.m. local time, 10 minutes after the event started. A shot was fired from a building about 200 yards away from Kirk, it said.

"He was hit and taken from the location by his security," it said.

Police cleared people from the campus as it closed down. One of those people was Emma Pitts, a staff writer with Salt Lake City-based Deseret News.

She told NPR the atmosphere at the outdoor event was pleasant before the shooting, with a handful of people protesting, and someone waving a Pride flag from the balcony.

"There were so many college students. Everyone just seemed so happy to have Kirk there," she said.

There were about 3,000 people in the crowd, university police said. Pitts reported that after the shot rang out, she saw blood coming from Kirk's neck, and said he "went limp." Attendees ducked down soon after, she said.

"The amount of blood I saw immediately, I just don't see how someone would survive from that, and it's a tragedy," she said.

The university will be closed through Sunday.

"We are shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Charlie Kirk, a guest to our campus," a statement from the university said. "Our hearts go out to his family."

There is no suspect in custody

Officials had no suspects in custody for Kirk's killing as of Thursday night.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said Wednesday evening that a person of interest was in custody. But that person was released a few hours later after being interrogated, the FBI said.

"We will try you and we will hold you accountable to the furthest extent of the law," Cox said before the person of interest was released. "And I just want to remind people that we still have the death penalty in the state of Utah."

Another person was arrested for obstruction of justice, but it is not the gunman, according to Utah's Department of Public Safety.

Utah Valley University Police Chief Jeff Long said six officers had been working the event. The department was also working with Kirk's personal security detail, which was there. Pitts said there were no bag checks or metal detectors.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the agency is helping with the investigation.

"This is a dark day for our state," Gov. Cox said. "It's a tragic day for our nation. I want to be clear. This is a political assassination."

Trump ordered flags at the White House and federal buildings to be flown at half-staff through Sunday.

"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead," he said on Truth Social . "No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie."

Trump later posted a video message expressing his "grief and anger" at the "heinous assassination" of his conservative ally.

He blamed the media and the political left for the violence, which he said included the assassination attempt against himself in Butler, Pa., during the 2024 campaign. He did not include any examples of political violence against Democrats, such as the June attack in Minnesota that killed a state lawmaker and left another wounded.

"It's long past time for all Americans and the media to confront the fact that violence and murder are the tragic consequence of demonizing those with whom you disagree day after day, year after year, in the most hateful and despicable way possible," Trump said.

Copyright 2025 NPR