New COVID vaccine guidelines raise concerns among Forsyth County leaders

Forsyth County leaders are raising concerns about recently updated federal COVID-19 vaccine guidelines and what they could mean for local residents.

Last month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved an updated COVID-19 vaccine, but only for adults 65 and older, or those at high risk of severe illness. Previously, the shot was available to anyone over six months old.

There’s widespread confusion about how the decision will affect insurance coverage and vaccine availability.

At this week’s Forsyth County Board of Commissioners meeting, health officials said the change means fewer people will get vaccinated.

Commissioner Dan Besse asked whether there was any way to expand access at the local level.

“I am still interested in seeing what we can do to seek authority to make the vaccines more available for those who ask for them,” he said. “I am deeply concerned about the impact on our community's health from their lack of availability.”

Forsyth Public Health Director Joshua Swift says the county’s supply is limited — funding to pay for doses ran out earlier this year.

He’s urging residents who want the shot to reach out to their primary care providers as health leaders await further guidance from state and federal officials.

