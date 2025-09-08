Bringing The World Home To You

'False fall' or seasonal shift in the Piedmont?

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published September 8, 2025 at 3:59 PM EDT
The heat waves of July and August have given way to milder, drier fall-like conditions in the Piedmont and High Country.
David Ford
/
WFDD
Clear skies and drier, cooler weather have returned to the Piedmont and High Country. But is this fall-like weather here to stay?

With high temperatures this week in the upper 70s throughout the Triad, and upper 60s in Boone, the heat waves of July and August may seem like a distant memory. Current conditions are thanks to a big dip in the jet stream across the eastern United States. 

National Weather Service Meteorologist Jonathan Blaes doesn’t think this is what’s called a "false fall." 

"Right now it looks like —other than the warm weather we had on Friday and Saturday — we don't really have a bout of above normal temperatures in the forecast, really, looking out to maybe even three weeks," says Blaes. "So the chance for us to get another real warm period, above-average period, looks to be pretty slim." 

Blaes says there’s more good meteorological news as we enter peak hurricane season. The most recent systems out in the Atlantic have both fizzled out, and for the time being, nothing appears imminent.  
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford
