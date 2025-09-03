Bringing The World Home To You

Winston-Salem approves millions in new funding for The Grounds

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published September 3, 2025 at 4:32 PM EDT
The Grounds Announcement - Rendering.jpeg
Image courtesy NELSON Worldwide
A rendering of The Grounds development in Winston-Salem

The Winston-Salem City Council has agreed to allocate additional public funding to The Grounds, a half-billion-dollar mixed-use project now under construction along Deacon Boulevard.

The project has already received about $35 million in state funding. On Tuesday, council members voted to contribute another $4 million to support infrastructure upgrades tied to the development.

The move drew criticism from residents, including Quamekia Shavers, who said the money would be better spent in other areas of the city.

“It will divert dollars from the downtown area restaurants and retail businesses that are already struggling to recover from Covid,” she said.

City officials argue the investment will pay off in the long run, significantly increasing the local tax base and generating new funding for public services.

Developers are now seeking an additional $4 million from Forsyth County.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
