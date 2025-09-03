A new creative space to open in the City of Arts and Innovation

A new space for creativity opens this weekend in the City of Arts and Innovation.

Interval, “a space for the arts” in Winston-Salem, is the brainchild of curator and collage artist Paul Bright and Cobblestone Farmers Market co-founder Margaret Norfleet Neff. For years, the two have been in conversation about providing a different kind of platform for the work of underseen local artists.

Bright calls it an “interval” between traditional exhibition institutions, bringing the creator’s work into contact with the public and with their artistic peers.

"When their work is shown, it's often not shown in the context of other artists’ work in a way that's sort of intentional, or what I would call curatorial, where someone's looking at that body of work of two or three artists and seeing the connections between them and then making an exhibition based on that relationship that's seen," he says.

Bright says Interval will encompass a variety of artistic practices — visual, musical, dance — what he calls overlaps and intersections among arts and artists. The inaugural exhibition, Interleavings, will feature drawings by Mariam Aziza Stephan, books as art objects by conceptual artist Travis Phillips, and prints derived from nature — trees, wood, pulp — by Terri Dowell-Dennis. The common thread shared by all three artists: paper.

Live music for violin and flute will accompany Sunday's opening reception at 1001 Marshall Street SW in Winston-Salem.