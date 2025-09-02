Bringing The World Home To You

WS/FCS student walkouts over job cuts continue for a third week

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published September 2, 2025 at 4:44 PM EDT
Students march along the track at Hanes Magnet School in Winston-Salem.
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
Students marched along the track at Hanes Magnet School in Winston-Salem on Tuesday afternoon in protest of recent job cuts.

Student walkouts continued for the third week in a row in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools on Tuesday over recent job cuts.

Hundreds of Konnoak Middle School students marched around the track and through the front parking lot, chanting “Save our teachers.”

They’re referring to the district’s recent decision to cut more than 300 positions in order to balance this year’s budget.

The cuts mainly impacted Exceptional Children teachers, non-instructional support staff and assistant principals.

At another walkout held at Hanes Magnet School just an hour later, students chanted “Save Ms. Scott,” referring to their Assistant Principal Jerrica Scott, who was among those who lost their jobs.

These demonstrations follow others over the last two weeks, mostly at the high school level.
Amy Diaz
