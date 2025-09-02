Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Already a Sustainer? Click here to increase now →

North Carolina sees record tourist spending in 2024

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published September 2, 2025 at 3:29 PM EDT
A photo of the Quarry at Grant Park
Courtesy Visit Winston-Salem
The Quarry at Grant Park

Tourists spent a record $36.7 billion in North Carolina in 2024.

Last year also saw a growth in visitor spending for 71 of the state’s 100 counties. That’s according to data recently released by the N.C. Department of Commerce.

In Guilford County, tourist spending rose by around six percent to $1.79 billion, ranking it among the areas with a growth rate higher than the state's. Forsyth County saw just over $1 billion in spending.

The two were ranked among the top 10 counties with the highest traveler expenditures.
DJ Simmons
See stories by DJ Simmons
More Stories