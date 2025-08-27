Greensboro College's incoming class is the largest in its history

Greensboro College says the largest incoming class in the school's 187-year history started studies this week.

Officials say students are interested in Greensboro College because of its academics and close proximity to downtown.

Exact figures for the incoming class were not available. But administrators say the total enrollment will be just over 1,000 students.

That figure represents a 6 percent growth over last year.

Greensboro College is affiliated with the United Methodist Church and offers 42 undergraduate programs.

It’s not the only local college experiencing a surge. North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University expects to have record enrollment this academic year.

