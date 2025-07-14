Clock and furniture maker with Triad presence to close

A Michigan clock and furniture company with ties to the Triad is closing after almost a century in business.

The Howard Miller Co. has made grandfather clocks, wall clocks and furniture for 99 years.

It employs about 200 people. Among the Triad locations impacted by the closure is the Hekman Furniture Co. warehouse in Lexington. Howard Miller acquired Hekman in 1983.

Furniture sales are closely tied to the housing market, which has been slumping.

Buzz Miller, the grandson of the company’s founder and its CEO, also says Trump administration tariffs increased the cost of essential components not available in the U.S.

Howard Miller Company leaders were hoping to find a buyer, but haven’t been able to do so. The company plans to stay in business until next year as it sells off its inventory.

