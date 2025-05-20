NC auditor says he'll investigate city over Charlotte police chief settlement, calls for details

Republican State Auditor David Boliek called on the city of Charlotte to disclose how much money it paid Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings in a recent financial settlement, and that his office will be investigating the matter.

In a letter sent Tuesday to Democratic Mayor Vi Lyles, Boliek wrote that even if the settlement is worth just a penny, it should be disclosed to the public in a timely and transparent manner. Council members voted in a closed session in late April to pay Jennings due to threatening text messages he received from former City Council member Tariq Bokhari.

City Council member Tiawana Brown wrote on Facebook that the settlement was for $300,000. The city has declined to disclose the terms of the settlement, and interim City Attorney Anthony Fox says the settlement is part of Jennings' personnel file and that state law prohibits its release.

You can read Boliek's letter below:

Dear Mayor Lyles,

Constituent requests and recent reporting involving the Charlotte City Council have raised serious concerns regarding the potential disbursement of public dollars outside of the public view.

It is my understanding there is a possibility that as much as $100,000 to $300,000 in public dollars may have been given to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Johnny Jennings for a legal settlement that may have been entered into by the City Council. This is only what has been gathered by the Auditor’s Office from news reports, social media, and conversation. The truth of the matter remains unclear.

While answers to some of the more pressing questions could be provided through quick release of information from your office – which I strongly encourage – there remains a list of unknowns regarding the potential settlement or payout to the Police Chief. On behalf of the citizens of North Carolina and the nearly one million people who call Charlotte home, the North Carolina Office of the State Auditor will be investigating this matter.

The Office of the State Auditor will be asking how much money has reportedly been paid, whether a payment exists, where did money for a payment come from, and several other pertinent questions. Even if the payment was worth one penny, it should be disclosed to the public in a timely and transparent matter. There is no tax dollar free from public scrutiny.

Our office will be in contact to establish lines of communication and engagement.