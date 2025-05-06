'Sweeping' regulations for HOAs get approval in NC House, Senate committees

State lawmakers want to restrict the powers of homeowners associations, proposing legislation that would address everything from unpaid dues to parking regulations.

Both the House and Senate advanced separate bills Tuesday to regulate HOAs. The legislation has bipartisan support, and bill sponsors say the changes are needed to address property rights.

"This is the most sweeping legislation that we've seen in some time with respect to HOAs in this chamber," said Sen. Benton Sawrey, R-Johnston and sponsor of the Senate's bill. "I think this might be the session that we can get something done major to restore rights back to our residences here in North Carolina."

