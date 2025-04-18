Bringing The World Home To You

North Carolinians can still apply for the SBA loan disaster relief program after deadline extension

WUNC | By Sharryse Piggott
Published April 18, 2025 at 1:00 PM EDT
A man walks near a flooded area near the Swannanoa river, effects from Hurricane Helene , Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Asheville, N.C.
Erik Verduzco
/
AP
File image of a man walking near a flooded area near the Swannanoa river on Sept. 27, 2024, in Asheville, N.C.

In October, the U.S. Small Business Administration's disaster loan program ran out of money. Now that Congress has restored the funds, applications are open again, and Sunday, April 27 is the new deadline to make up for the lost time, according to an SBA spokesperson.

Businesses and nonprofits are eligible to apply and could borrow up to $2 million for repairs or replacements for machinery and equipment.

Read the full story for free here.

Sharryse Piggott
Sharryse Piggott is WUNC’s PM Reporter.
