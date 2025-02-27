Charlotte’s Middle Eastern businesses prepare for monthlong Ramadan observance

Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting, begins Friday evening and Charlotte's Middle Eastern businesses are preparing for an influx of customers.

Muslims fast from dawn to sunset and pray five prayers each day. The month also emphasizes community, especially during festive evening meals.

Julian Berger / WFAE Cedar Land in east Charlotte offers ingredients from numerous Middle Eastern countries.

Cedar Land, a Middle Eastern grocery store on Central Avenue, is preparing for Ramadan. Store manager Tamara Imreish restocked the shelves Thursday evening.

“The number one seller is dates because when you break your fast, you usually drink water and dates, and then you'll eat your soup or yogurt drink," Imreish said.

Some Muslims prefer to celebrate with others in public.

Every year, La Shish Kabob, on Sharon Amity Road, prepares a Ramadan buffet. Employee Yasmin Freitekh says families come together throughout the holy month to enjoy traditional Middle Eastern food after a day of fasting.

La Shish Kabob / Facebook La Shish Kabob's Ramadan buffet will feature over 50 Middle Eastern dishes.

“I just love seeing people here," Freitekh said. "I love when the place fills up. I feel like all of our customers are part of our family now.”

La Shish Kabob's buffet features more than 50 Middle Eastern dishes and costs $27.99 per person. Freitekh said reservations for the buffet fill up quickly and tells people to make a reservation over the phone.

Next door, Retaj will also host a Ramadan buffet, and its hookah lounge will stay open until 3 a.m. Retaj's manager Abdullah Alharazi says the establishment stays open late to offer a welcoming space for Muslims after their fast.

Julian Berger / WFAE Retaj, specializing in Yemeni coffee and cuisine, opened in east Charlotte at the start of 2025.

“Ramadan is a month where people not just practice or fast," Alharzai said. "It's a month where people also socialize and also gather.”

An estimated 30,000 Muslims live in the Charlotte area.