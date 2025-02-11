Key GOP state senator not optimistic on Charlotte sales tax prospects

A Republican state senator leading Charlotte’s efforts to get legislative approval for a 1-cent sales tax increase to fund transportation improvements says many GOP lawmakers oppose the tax hike.

NC / General Assembly Vickie Sawyer

Vickie Sawyer, who represents Iredell County and parts of north Mecklenburg, is Charlotte’s point person for getting the tax approved in Raleigh. If the General Assembly OKs the tax, Mecklenburg County residents would vote on the tax in a referendum.

In response to a question from the group Charlotte Rail Advocate, Sawyer responded that “at this point, it will be difficult to even get the taxing portion of the legislation passed, much less the makeup of the breakdown of the spending plan.”

She added that many of her colleagues are opposed to any sort of tax increase, even if voters approve it through a referendum. Sawyer said the bill is “a long way from being palatable to have enough votes to even get on the floor.”

Sawyer’s comments were first reported by Axios Charlotte.

Charlotte wants to use 40% of the tax money for rail transit, including the Red Line commuter train to Lake Norman. That project is why Sawyer is backing the tax.

The tax money would also be dedicated for bus improvements and roads, sidewalks and bike lanes.

Charlotte hopes lawmakers approve the tax during the current legislative session, so it can be on the November ballot.